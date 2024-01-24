Cong slams BJP over Yatra 'disruptions', says will not be cowed down by filing of 'false cases'

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Accusing the BJP of disrupting its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra repeatedly, the Congress on Wednesday said "unjust forces" were creating obstacles in the fight for justice and asserted that it would not be cowed down by the filing of "false" cases against its leaders and workers in Assam.

In an apparent swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the opposition party said many chief ministers can fall to any level of sycophancy to "make Delhi happy".

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said the country needs "five types of justice" in the current scenario -- justice for youth, women, farmers, labourers, and participation of all.

Only the restoration of these justices will give strength to the country. The majority of the population of our country is still outside its ambit, Kumar said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

"It seems the rulers are afraid of the success of struggle," he said, adding that while Bharat Jodo Yatra did not face any major hindrances, obstacles were being created for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

He said it started with the denial of permission to start the Yatra from an Imphal ground.

"They (BJP governments) give the excuse of security every time to disrupt our Yatra and the unjust forces are creating obstacles in this fight for justice," Kumar said.

"This is not an electoral yatra but a yatra of struggle for the country. Efforts are being made repeatedly to stop the Yatra and permissions are withdrawn at the last moment," the Congress leader alleged.

"The question is that due to our Yatra, a law and order situation arises but on the same route when ministers or (BJP chief J P) Nadda ji's programme is there, it is allowed. So the government is standing with injustice," Kumar said.

The Congress party "which defeated the British, which was not afraid of their cannons, why would they be afraid of the barricades", he said in a reference to the Yatra being stopped from entering Guwahati on Tuesday.

"Many CMs can fall to any level of sycophancy in order to make Delhi happy... 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is being organised only to establish social, economic and political justice in the country.

"FIRs on false allegations and false cases have been filed against Congress workers and leaders and we will not be scared of such tactics, we will not be cowed down," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi was booked on Tuesday for "wanton acts of violence" by the Assam Police as the political confrontation between the Congress leader and state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma escalated on the tenth day of the Yatra.

"Concerning wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Congress members, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals...," the chief minister posted on X.

Sarma had earlier in the day instructed Director General of Police G P Singh to register a case against Gandhi for "provoking the crowd".

Gandhi said Sarma was "scared" and asserted that his actions were only helping the Yatra in getting publicity.

The state police didn't allow the Gandhi-led yatra to enter the capital city, triggering protests from Congress workers who removed barricades, resulting in a clash in which some Congress leaders, including state party president Bhupen Borah, suffered minor injuries.

At the presser on Wednesday, Kumar said unemployment in the country is at a "45-year high" and, therefore, justice for youths means employment for them.

"We have to ensure participation of people, irrespective of the sector," he said and asserted that there was a need to build a safe and free society for women.

"Farmers should get fair prices for their crops... workers are not getting fair wages. Congress government will ensure fair wages," he said, elaborating on what he called the "five pillars of justice" needed in the country.

Kumar's remarks come a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the idea behind his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is to provide justice to people and the party will present a five-point blueprint of 'nyay' that will also help strengthen the country.

Gandhi said it will be based on five pillars which are justice to youth, women, farmers, labourers and achieving equal participation. PTI ASK RT RT