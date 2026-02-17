Cong slams CPI (M) over Nava Kerala survey after HC rap

Palakkad (Kerala), Feb 17 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Tuesday slammed the Kerala government over its ongoing Nava Kerala Survey initiative, alleging that it was an attempt to channel government funds to the ruling CPI(M) and its youth wing, DYFI, for election campaigning.

The grand old party claimed that the survey was being conducted to further the CPI(M)’s electoral prospects.

The opposition’s criticism came soon after the Kerala High Court set aside a government order authorising Rs 20 crore for the Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme, terming it a "colourable exercise" of executive power and a violation of the Rules of Business.

Addressing reporters, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the survey was being carried out using CPI(M) and Democratic Youth Federation of India workers as volunteers, based on a party circular, and that government funds were being used to pay them.

“The government has effectively taken over a CPI(M) programme and is using it for electioneering by projecting its so-called achievements before the people,” Satheesan said.

He claimed that the High Court’s observations against the survey underlined the allegations raised by the opposition.

“Government machinery is being misused for election-related activities,” he claimed.

Satheesan further alleged that crores of rupees from the public exchequer were being spent on flex boards carrying the chief minister’s photograph across the state for election publicity, despite Kerala facing an unprecedented financial crisis.

He also criticised the reported directive to forest department officials to visit colonies and publicise the government’s achievements.

“Is this the job of forest officials? Government departments are being deployed to propagate non-existent achievements of the ruling party,” he said.

Satheesan also questioned the timing of the survey, asking why such an exercise was being undertaken at the end of a decade in power.

“This is nothing but an attempt to channel government funds to the CPI(M) and DYFI in the name of a survey ahead of elections,” he alleged.

In a blow to the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, a bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M expressed concern that budgetary allocations to departments were not being scrupulously adhered to and that even rules voluntarily framed to enforce fiscal discipline were being disregarded.

The observations came while allowing separate pleas filed by Mubas M H, a Kochi resident, and Kerala Students Union (KSU) state president Aloshious Xavier, challenging the programme and the allocation of funds.

The petitioners contended that the government was misusing public funds for the personal and political gain of the ruling party or front.

Allowing the pleas, the bench noted that the programme had not been undertaken earlier and was launched close to the declaration of Assembly elections.

The bench further observed that the Cabinet decision to launch the programme was neither placed before the legislature, though the Assembly was in session at the relevant time, nor subsequently presented for its consideration.

The survey programme, which commenced on January 1, was scheduled to conclude on February 28.

The state government had contended that the programme aimed to collect information and suggestions from the public regarding development and welfare initiatives in the state.

It also maintained that the study had no connection with electoral activities. PTI LGK SSK