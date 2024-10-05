Cong slams govt over China policy

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led government on its China policy and alleged it has "failed" to come up with a coherent strategy to deal with "Beijing’s aggression".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020 gave a "clean chit" to China on the border transgressions, and asked if India was forced to adjust to a "new normal" with Beijing after that.

"The non-biological PM's Government has failed to come up with a coherent strategy on China. Sadly, even Parliament continues to be denied an opportunity of having an informed debate on this most vital issue," he said in a post on X.

"Are we now being forced to stare at and adjust to a 'new normal' with China as a result of the clean chit to it given by the non-biological PM on June 19, 2020," Ramesh said, while sharing an article by a former India's ambassador to China.

Ramesh termed the article as "most thoughtful piece", saying it makes for very sombre reading.

Sharing excerpts from the article, the Congress leader said, "Media speculation – which has been reinforced by commentary in the Economic Survey of India – about a more liberal attitude towards Chinese FDI herald an unprecedented departure from the national policy of linking the state of borders and the state of overall relations.

"No progress has been made on disengagement in Depsang Plains and Demchok, and Indian border forces are unable to access at least 15 patrolling points in Ladakh. Nevertheless, the non-biological PM's Government is still planning to liberalise relations with Beijing." Ramesh said, "Chinese officials are not denying that their armed forces have unilaterally changed the status quo – but they want India to accept these altered facts and move to full normalcy in relations anyways. Accepting their demands would be a cowardly sacrifice of our national security and territorial sovereignty to Beijing's aggression."