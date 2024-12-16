Cong slams govt over decision to assign spectrum for satellite-based communications administratively

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Congress on Monday slammed the Centre over its decision to assign spectrum for satellite-based communications administratively and said that it must be recalled that the BJP reaped huge political dividends from the media frenzy over the UPA's allocation of 2G spectrum through administrative processes.

"This is the reality of the Modi government and its propaganda machine. Of its cronies, for its cronies and by its cronies," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

He shared a question asked by Congress MP Viriato Fernandes in the Lok Sabha as to whether the government's decision to allocate satellite spectrum through administrative means rather than auctioning it is meant to facilitate the entry of Elon Musk's Starlink into the Indian market.

In his written reply, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said, "No Sir. The Telecommunications Act, 2023 provides for assignment of spectrum through administrative process for satellite-based services, listed in First Schedule of the Act." "Department of Telecommunications (DoT) grants authorisations under Unified License (UL) for providing Satellite-based commercial communication services. Satellite-based communication licenses are granted to any applicant, subject to acceptance and in compliance of the applicable licensing terms and conditions, including security conditions of India," he said.

Spectrum assigned administratively are also chargeable and hence contribute to revenue, the minister said.

In his post, Ramesh said that a parliamentary question has confirmed that the Modi government has decided to assign spectrum for satellite-based communications administratively, without auctions, despite demands from many sections.

The government has stated on record that "spectrum assigned administratively are also chargeable and hence contribute to revenue", a position contrary to what the PM has been loudly proclaiming for many years, he said.

Recall that the BJP reaped huge political dividends from the media frenzy generated by its proxies in the government over the UPA's allocation of 2G spectrum through administrative processes rather than auctions, Ramesh said.

"Fraudulent revenue loss projections and an overactive judiciary ended up doing huge damage to the investment environment in telecoms. Yet, at the end of an exhaustive trial, the CBI court acquitted all the accused, stating in strongest terms that the entire affair was built on 'public perception created by rumour, gossip and speculation'," he said.

"The judgement stated that 'there is no evidence on the record produced before the Court indicating any criminality in the acts allegedly committed by the accused' and that the government's chargesheet was 'based mainly on misreading, selective reading, non-reading and out of context reading of the official record'," Ramesh said. PTI ASK DIV DIV