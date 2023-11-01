Cong slams govt over 'skyrocketing' prices, says people ready for change in 2024

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Hitting out at the Centre over the prices of essential items "skyrocketing", the Congress on Wednesday said the people are ready for a change in 2024 elections and asserted that an INDIA bloc government will immediately change the policies that are increasing inflation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that the budget of households had been disturbed during the festive season with the prices of onion, pulses and sugar going up.

In his post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "The festivals that bring happiness are also increasing the worries of the people under the Modi government. Because the prices of every essential item are skyrocketing." "Onion prices have increased by more than 90 per cent and are close to a hundred. The price of arhar dal has increased by 40% in a year to Rs 152," he claimed.

But now this is the last Diwali, when people are facing problems like this due to price rise, he said. "The public is fed up with this government and is ready for change in 2024. The INDIA bloc government will immediately change the policies that are increasing inflation and benefiting the Prime Minister's friend and will provide relief to the common people," Ramesh said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise. PTI ASK DV DV