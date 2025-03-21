Cong slams Gujarat govt for not calling meeting of panel under SC/ST Act twice a year

Gandhinagar, Mar 21 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Friday accused Gujarat's BJP government of flouting provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by not calling meetings of a high-level vigilance and monitoring committee mandatorily two times a year.

During Question Hour of the assembly, Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda sought to know the dates on which the meeting of the state-level vigilance and monitoring committee under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was convened during the last two years.

In her written response, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Bhanuben Babariya admitted that, in the last two years, only one meeting was convened on September 26, 2024.

Chavda then informed the House that as per rules framed under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the panel chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has to meet at least two times in a calendar year in the months of January and July.

"The provisions of the Atrocities Act are not being followed. You convened the last meeting only after Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani had knocked the doors of the High Court for the effective implementation of the provision. You have to call the meeting twice a year," said Chavda.

Defending the government, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the meeting held in September last year was convened as per rules, adding that the CM has already announced the panel would meet two times a year, once during the Monsoon session and once during the Budget session.

While the CM is the chairman of the committee, MLAs from both the parties are part of the 61-member panel.

After Question Hour, senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, informed reporters that the state government has convened a meeting of the panel this evening at 5 pm. He is a member of the committee.

While talking to reporters, Chavda said the committee is crucial for ensuring justice to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"The state government admitted that only one meeting was convened during the last two years, that too when our MLA had approached the HC. We have seen photos in which the CM was enjoying Holi and playing cricket. But he does not have time to call this crucial meeting. The law mandates that the meeting has to be called two times a year," Chavda said The state government has called the meeting this evening only after the issue was discussed during Question Hour, the Congress leader pointed out.