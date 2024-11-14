Cong slams Maharashtra govt on soyabean procurement issue

New Delhi: Slamming the Mahayuti government, the Congress on Thursday claimed that Maharashtra has purchased only 3,888 metric tonnes of soyabean while Telangana has procured nearly 25,000 metric tonnes of it, asserting that this is the difference between "those who are committed to farmer welfare and those who are committed to their own purse and power".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Maharashtra's procurement period for soyabean - the shortest of all states - will end in 15 days.

"Even as this period is set to end, the state has only purchased about 3,888 metric tons of soyabean, as opposed to a sanctioned quantity of 13,08,238 metric tons. The state has met a whopping 0.3% of its own target," he pointed out.

"Neighbouring Telangana, governed by Congress, has in the meantime procured nearly 25,000 metric tons of soyabean, approaching 50% of its target," Ramesh said in his post on X.

This is the difference between those who are committed to farmer welfare, and those who are committed to their own purse and power, the Congress leader said attacking the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

The farmers of Maharashtra will vote for the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi to secure legal status for MSP - at a price determined by the Swaminathan Commission Formula, he asserted.

Ramesh's remarks come a couple of days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed Maharashtra's soyabean and cotton farmers are frustrated due to the BJP government's "anti-farmer" policies, and assured them the INDIA bloc will resolve their issues once its forms government in the state.

Gandhi had said soyabean prices were up to Rs 10,000 in 2021 but now farmers are forced to sell it at lower than the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The MSP of soyabean is Rs 4,892 but farmers have to sell it at around Rs 4,200 or even less, he had said.

सोयाबीन के लिए महाराष्ट्र की ख़रीद अवधि दूसरे राज्यों के मुक़ाबले सबसे कम है। यह महज़ 15 दिन में समाप्त हो जाएगी। इस छोटी सी अवधि में, राज्य ने लगभग 3,888 मीट्रिक टन सोयाबीन ख़रीदा है, जबकि स्वीकृत मात्रा 13,08,238 मीट्रिक टन है। यानी कि 0.3% लक्ष्य ही पूरा हुआ है।



The former Congress chief had interacted with soyabean and cotton farmers of Maharashtra through video conference and heard their problems.

Gandhi was to visit Chikhli in Buldhana district of poll-bound Maharashtra to address a rally of soyabean and cotton farmers. His rally was cancelled on Tuesday after his flight from Delhi faced a technical glitch.

The Congress' attacks come amid campaigning for the November 20 polls in Maharashtra. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.