Cong slams NITI Aayog over shutdown of farm weather advisory offices

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday alleged that 199 district agro-meteoreological units, which provided farmers at the block-level free-of-cost weather advisory services, were shut down as the NITI Aayog "misrepresented" their role to justify the decision.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that the farm weather advisory offices were shut in March this year as the NITI Aayog "misrepresented" their role and sought privatisation.

"The India Meteorological Department shut down 199 district agro-meteoreological units (DAMUs). These agromet units provided all farmers at the block-level free-of-cost weather advisory services, and crucial information related to sowing, use of fertilisers, harvesting and storing crops," he said.

Experts suggest that while the budget outlay for these units every year was around Rs 45 crore, the benefit was around Rs 15,000 crore, Ramesh pointed out.

The shutdown was opposed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and by several key stakeholders, including the Gujarat-based Association of Agrometeorologists, he claimed.

"RTI documents now reveal that it was the NITI Aayog that suggested that district agromet services be privatised and monetised. In fact, the Aayog misrepresented their role to justify this decision, arguing that the agromet units be shut down because data was now automated," he said.

"This is untrue - agromet staff customised central forecasts for local use and tailored data for other advisories, such as those related to the use of fertilisers," Ramesh said in his post on X.

"The Aayog's deception and its lack of courage in standing up to the Government when faced with the Government's poor decision-making is illustrative of its role over the last ten years as a mere drumbeater and cheerleader for the non-biological PM," Ramesh said, slamming the public policy think-tank.