Cong slams NTA, says CUET one reason why youngsters looking to go abroad for undergraduate education

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday slammed the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the delay in the results for the Common University Entrance Test and claimed that the exam is one reason why more and more youngsters are looking to go abroad for undergraduate education.

The results for the CUET were scheduled to be announced by June 30. The agency is yet to give any update about when the results will be declared.

University Grants Commission chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said the NTA is working on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results and will announce a date soon.

The crucial CUET was held from May 15 in hybrid mode for the first time across the country but was cancelled in Delhi with the NTA citing "logistical reasons". The exam was cancelled on May 14 night. It was later conducted from May 29 in the national capital.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the "totally discredited" NTA had earlier announced that the results for the CUET would be declared on June 30. Now, it appears that it might be declared on July 10, he said.

"It is worth recalling that NTA's chairman has not been shifted out as part of the clean-up following the NEET and NET fiascos," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"It is also worth recalling that the NTA, which is under the Ministry of Education, has no professional expertise of its own and depends entirely on private vendors -- some with dubious credentials -- for the actual testing," he alleged.

Ramesh claimed that the CUET is one reason why more and more youngsters are looking to go abroad for undergraduate education.

In the line of fire over alleged irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET and PhD entrance test NET, the Centre removed NTA Director General Subodh Singh last week and notified a high-level panel headed by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan to ensure a transparent, and smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the agency.

While the NEET is under the scanner over alleged irregularities such as paper leak, the UGC-NET was cancelled as the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Both matters are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG -- were cancelled as a preemptive step.