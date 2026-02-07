Cong sowing seeds of division with ''appeasement'' policies: Fadnavis

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday alleged that Congress in Telangana is sowing the seeds of division among people with its "appeasement policies".

Addressing a rally at Sirpur Kagaznagar, about 300 km from here, in support of BJP candidates for the February 11 municipal elections in Telangana, he said CM A Revanth Reddy feels that he will be in power in the state by appeasing some people.

"He (Reddy) started a dangerous game. I would like to remind you that some Congress leaders, in a way, started a similar game before Independence. Its result was that the country was divided and Pakistan and then Bangladesh were formed," he charged.

He alleged that the Congress government is following similar "divisive policies" and dividing people on religious lines and giving reservation to people from other religions by taking it away from SCs and STs.

"In a way, Congress is sowing the seeds of division," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving funds for development of towns, cities, he said.

He also said winds of BJP's victory in recent Maharashtra municipal polls will reach Telangana. PTI SJR GDK SJR SA