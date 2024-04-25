Cong-SP alliance in UP based on 'appeasement', OBC rights just lip service: Modi

Agra (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh was based on a “policy of appeasement”, and its leaders wanted to snatch the rights of the OBC through the back door.

Addressing an election rally in Agra, the prime minister repeated charges against the Congress on “redistribution” of wealth and even depriving people of their inheritance.

“They have their eyes on the savings of mothers and sisters. But I am standing as your watchman to make the mothers and sisters maintain their claim on their property,” Modi said, invoking the term “chowkidar” he has used for himself in the past.

He said the Constitution doesn’t allow reservation on the basis of religion. “But the Congress insults the Constitution by advocating this. The Congress is determined to steal from the OBC (Other Backward Classes) quota to provide reservation based on religion," Modi said.

"The policy of appeasement divided the country but we are ending 'tushtikaran' (appeasement) and working for 'santushtikaran' (satisfying people)," he added.

He attacked the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, referring indirectly to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

"The friendship between the two boys in UP is based on politics of appeasement," he said.

"Both talk of the OBC in their speeches but they want to snatch away their rights from the back door and strengthen their (own) vote bank," he said.

"Zindagi Ke Saath Bhi, Zindagi Ke Baad Bhi," Modi said while suggesting that the Congress wanted to introduce an inheritance tax.

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Piroda had triggered a controversy Wednesday with his remark on inheritance laws in the US -- adding to the political firestorm over Modi’s chare that the Congress planned to “redistribute” people’s wealth.

Latching on to reported remarks by Rahul Gandhi earlier, Modi said the Congress will do an "X-ray" of people's property.

Modi said everyone should get benefits of government schemes, adding that this was the BJP’s “saturation” model.

He said his government was working on how to return money looted by the corrupt to the people.

He said the Congress in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and in its manifesto, has repeatedly advocated reservation on the basis of religion even though the Constitution forbids it.

“Everything the Congress did on this front was rejected by the country’s judiciary, so now the Congress has started playing the game through the back door," he said.

"Now the Indi alliance people also say they will loot what you inherit. The Congress alliance has announced that 55 per cent that is more than half of it will be taken by the government. The remaining amount will go to you," he claimed.

He sought votes for the BJP’s Agra candidate S P Singh Baghel and Fatehpuri Sikri nominee Rajkumar Chahar.

The two constituencies vote on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. PTI ABN RHL ASH ASH ASH