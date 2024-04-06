Cong, SP and BSP have 'history of stoking unrest and sheltering troublemakers': CM Adityanath

Bijnor (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Attacking the opposition parties, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed the BJP has worked for all sections of society, asserting that not only has the grand temple of Shri Ram been completed but the Panchtirth associated with Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar have also been rejuvenated Speaking at an election rally for Nagina candidate Om Kumar, Adityanath said unlike mere rhetoric, the BJP's actions speak volumes.

Providing shelter to four crore impoverished citizens while honouring Baba Saheb's Panchtirth and the grand Ramlalla temple the party's commitment to uplifting the underprivileged, venerating significant figures and fostering faith, he added.

The chief minister said that in stark contrast, the Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP have a "history of stoking unrest and sheltering troublemakers".

"While they imposed curfews, the BJP facilitated the peaceful Kanwar Yatra. By physically installing Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, the BJP has validated the faith of millions at the same time ensuring the security of daughters and businessmen," Adityanath said.

"The choice lies with the people: perpetuate caste-based politics or support inclusive development", he added.

The chief minister said the birthplace of Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas in Kashi has also been given new glory.

Not only this, it's also "Ram naam satya "for those who breached the security of daughters and businessmen, he said, adding India is a living example across the world of how a country can change in 10 years.

"The 500-year-long wait has ended as Lord Shri Ram graces the grand temple in Ayodhya. Not only has the majestic temple of Shri Ram been completed, but the revered Panchtirth associated with Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar have also undergone rejuvenation," Adityanath said.

"A decade ago, India grappled with a lack of global respect and internal security concerns, stalling development amidst rampant corruption and disregard for eminent figures. Today, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a new India emerges as a global leader, earning admiration worldwide," he added.

Addressing another election rally seeking votes for Chandan Chauhan, the joint Lok Sabha candidate of the BJP and Rashtriya Lok Dal from Bijnor, the chief minister said Prime Minister Modi had assured after the Pulwama incident that the sacrifice of the sons of Mother India will not go in vain.

"Today, the world is witnessing the power of India which knows how to penetrate into the den of enemies and eliminate them," Adityanath said.

"India has shown its power through air strikes. Today, all the countries of the world are following India, because India is emerging as the fastest-growing economy in the world," he added.

Emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to eliminate terrorism in line with the no-tolerance policy, the chief minister cited recent reports of 20 terrorists killed in Pakistan over the past two years, as highlighted in a reputable British publication.

"Though the specifics of the source remain undisclosed, it underscores India's stringent zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism," he stated.

Highlighting the transformation in the sugar industry, Adityanath pointed out the longstanding issue faced by sugarcane farmers, who previously endured years without payment.

For the first time, the farmer has become a part of any government's agenda, he added.

"Jo Ram ko laye hai, hum unko layenge (those who brought back Lord Ram, we will bring them), and with this belief and determination, we must move forward on April 19," he said.

Polling in both Nagina and Bijnor will be held in the first phase on April 19.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. PTI SAB AS AS