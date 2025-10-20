Cong, SP denied Lord Ram's existence; conspired against devotees: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the past governments of the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) of denying the existence of Lord Ram and conspiring against his devotees.

He made the remark while addressing the forest-dwelling communities at a public gathering in the Vantangiya village, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 133 development projects worth Rs 49 crore.

This marked the ninth consecutive year that he celebrated Diwali with the Vantangiya villagers as the chief minister.

"Foreign invaders once humiliated Ayodhya, and later, Congress governments made a vile attempt to deny the existence of Lord Ram. The SP government, too, shed the blood of Ram devotees through its conspiracies," Adityanath alleged.

"Today, Ayodhya stands renewed and divine, inspiring the entire world," he added.

He said the grand Deepotsav of Ayodhya has become a "symbol of prosperity and good governance". Adityanath emphasised that the Ayodhya airport has been named after Maharshi Valmiki, a local eatery after Mata Shabari, and a key intersection after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Statues of prominent southern saints have been installed, and temples dedicated to sages Valmiki and Vishwamitra now stand within the Ram temple complex, he said, adding that the city "unites people today" rather than dividing them.

During the event, the chief minister distributed symbolic house keys under the CM Awas Yojana, Ayushman cards, approval letters for livestock schemes, and certificates from the horticulture department. He also presented "Diwali gifts" to several beneficiaries and inaugurated exhibitions showcasing government welfare schemes.

State Fisheries Minister and Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad said other states were learning from Adityanath's welfare model.

Local legislators Vipin Singh and Mahendra Pal Singh praised the chief minister's leadership for "uplifting the long-neglected" Vantangiya community.