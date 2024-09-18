Cong, SP dividing society on caste lines, want class-conflict for own interests: Adityanath

Ghaziabad, Sep 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday slammed the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of dividing people on caste lines for narrow self-interests and harbouring intention to trigger conflict among classes.

Addressing a programme here, he also hit out at the two parties for being only concerned about their "families" at the cost of the country and its people.

"Be it Congress or Samajwadi Party, they are neither bothered about the country nor the society. They are not concerned about your faith, or the youth, they are just concerned about their families. These family-based parties have no responsibility left towards the country, towards the society. They will divide the society, make people fight on the basis of caste just to secure their narrow self-interests. They will create situation for class conflict and then allow rioters to loot, compromise safety of people," Adityanath alleged.

Without naming Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, he also criticised Congress and Samajwadi Party, saying "Do ladkon ki jodi" (two boys) is talking about development in Uttar Pradesh and they have forgotten the history of the last 10 years when 'gunda' and 'mafia raj' were prevailing in the state.

"Now UP is turning into a new Uttar Pradesh in which the businessmen and women are secured. Youths are getting employment. Now Ghaziabad has become a smart city having airport, metro, rapid rail and better atmosphere of security due to which mafias have left the district or hooliganism," he said.

The chief minister also accused the Samajwadi Party of cowing down to mafia and criminals during their rule in the state and "for calling religious leaders" as "mafia", referring to SP president Akhilesh Yadav's recent statement where he said "there is not much difference between mathadheesh (head of a mutt) and mafia".

"Samajwadi Party members used to rub their noses in front of notorious mafias and criminals. As per their culture, they call religious leaders mafias... Look at their nature, Aurangzeb's spirit has literally entered inside them," the CM said, addressing an event here.

"They exploited the youth, forced farmers to commit suicide and traders were forced to migrate and incidents like the Kairana (exodus) happened because of them. Hindu traders had to move out of Kairana because of them. The safety of women was in danger," he added.

But today, he said, the daughters and the traders are safe while there is employment for youth and at the same time farmers are living with dignity.

"Aur humne pehle bhi kaha hai ki agar koi yuvaaon ke bhavishya ke saath khilwaad karega to Sarkar uske bhavishya ke saath khilwad karegi (And we have said this in the past also, if anyone plays with the future of the youth, then the government will play with their future)" Adityanath said.

He said his government has started works to establish new businesses in the state through initiatives like 'One District One Product'.

"In the coming few years, the government will provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh to encourage young businessmen," Adityanath said.

He participated here in a programme as part of his government's 'Mission Employment' initiative and to district job letters to over 10,000 youth and distribute tablets, smartphones to 6000 others besides disbursing loans worth Rs 327 crore to 632 young entrepreneurs.

He also laid the foundation stone of 111 development projects worth Rs 757 crore, officials said.