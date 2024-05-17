Cong, SP have history of being against Lord Ram: Adityanath

Barabanki/Balrampur/Ayodhya (UP), May 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attacked INDIA bloc members Congress and Samajwadi Party, alleging that they have a history of being against Lord Ram.

This Lok Sabha polls is an election between "Ram Bhakts" and "Ram-drohis", said Adityanath, who campaigned in Barabanki, Balrampur and Ayodhya for BJP candidates.

Addressing an election rally in Barabanki district, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke, the chief minister said, "With three phases of the elections remaining, people are already confident about the results of June 4." "Thus, 'abki baar, 400 paar' is echoing across the nation and has become a public declaration," he said while seeking support for BJP Barabanki candidate Rajrani Rawat and Mohanlalganj candidate and Union Minister Kaushal Kishore.

Counting of votes of the general elections will be taken up on June 4 and, this time, the BJP-led NDA's target is to get more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking at a public meeting in Balrampur district, Adityanath said the strategy to construct the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was formulated here in 1949, giving the people of Balrampur the "first right" on Lord Ram.

He credited Prime Minister Modi for ending the "500-year wait" for the temple in Ayodhya, according to a statement.

Attacking the opposition, the chief minister said, "The Congress and the SP have a history of being against Lord Ram" and this election is a contest between "'Ram Bhakts' and 'Ram-drohis'".

While seeking support for Gonda Lok Sabha seat candidate Kunwar Kirtivardhan Singh, Adityanath alleged that there was a "foodgrain scam in Gonda during the SP's tenure that cannot be forgotten". The seat falls in Balrampur district. In Ayodhya, Adityanath attacked the SP-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh, saying this tie-up is between "khoonchuswas". "Aurangzeb's spirit has entered inside them and they want to collect Jaziya tax from the people of the country," he said.

Adityanath urged voters to turn out in large numbers to support sitting MP from Faizabad and BJP leader Lallu Singh.

Lok Sabha seats of Faizabad, Gonda and Barabanki (SC) will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. PTI NAV ANB ANB