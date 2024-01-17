Cong, SP hold Uttar Pradesh seat-sharing talks

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders on Wednesday held talks on seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh but no final decision was made.

The discussions were held at the residence of Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, who is also the convener of the party's seat-sharing committee.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, senior party leader Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash were part of the discussion from the Congress side while Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan were present on behalf of the Samajwadi Party.

"We cannot tell anything on numbers (referring to seat-sharing) till a final decision is taken. However, we held a very good discussion today and I am hopeful of a very good alliance in Uttar Pradesh," Khurshid told reporters after the meeting.

"We held talks with the Samajwadi Party and our tie-up will happen with the Samajwadi Party. We explained to each other everything in detail and understood the other side too," he said.

Khurshid said the two parties put forth their wish lists before each other and details of each seat have been shared.

"We are hopeful that we will receive their suggestions and then we will finalise our plans. We will decide on which seats we will contest. We have put forth details of seats that each one of us wants to contest," the former union minister said without disclosing any details.

The Congress has been holding discussions with several parties of the INDIA bloc to work out seat-sharing arrangement in different states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.