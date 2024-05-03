Cong, SP practise nepotism whereas BJP has ST and OBC CMs: Mohan Yadav

Sambhal (UP), May 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the Congress and Samajwadi Party practise nepotism and and do not let anyone else outside their families take the top positions.

Addressing an election rally at the Kaila Devi Dham here, Yadav also pointed out that both these parties do nothing but speak about equal opportunities for people whereas the BJP made a tribal candidate the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, an OBC leader in Madhya Pradesh and a Brahmin in Rajasthan.

The chief minister of the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government had come here to garner support for BJP's Sambhal Lok Sabha candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini.

Yadav highlighted that terror incidents in the country have been controlled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, terrorists used to behead our Army personnel on the Pakistan border. But now the Prime Minister has killed the terrorists in their own home, he said.

Yadav said while the BJP has made him, a Yadav the Chief Minister, "The Congress and Samajwadi Party people only speak about giving equal opportunities. Apart from their families, no one else has got a chance in (the top positions) in these parties.

He accused them of practising "nepotism" and said they "do not want to give anything to anyone outside their families".

Yadav also hailed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for strengthening the law and order in the state.

"Today Lord Shri Ram is smiling in Ayodhya, Lord Mahakal is smiling in Madhya Pradesh. All this has become possible only because of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath. Kaila Devi Dham has also developed because of the UP chief minister," he said.

Polling in Sambhal is scheduled on May 7 in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. PTI COR CDN RPA