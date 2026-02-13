Cong, SP support prostration at Babar's tomb, oppose Vande Mataram: Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of supporting prostration at Babar's tomb and opposing the national song Vande Mataram, claiming that these parties glorify traitors and insult national heroes.

Responding to the discussion on the Governor's Address in the Assembly, Adityanath targeted the opposition, saying, "You glorify traitors and insult national heroes. You support the fair of Ghazi (Sufi saint Syed Salar Masood Ghazi). Learn from the bravery of Maharaja Suheldev how to avenge Ghazi's sins." He said his government was proud that it has built a grand memorial for Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich. "Our government has also built a university in Azamgarh named after Maharaj Suheldev," he said.

Without naming anyone, the chief minister said, "Your leaders talk about installing a statue of Duryodhana. They support prostrating at Babar's tomb and oppose Vande Mataram. Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders also say that they will not sing Vande Mataram." He said no one can disrespect the national song at any BJP event.

"The Congress should also say this loudly and push out by ears anyone who opposes Vande Mataram. Anyone who opposes Vande Mataram should not have any right to live on Indian soil." Accusing the opposition parties of appeasement, Adityanath said they opposed the development of the Ram temple, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and Mathura-Vrindavan.

"The height of appeasement was the halting of Janmashtami celebrations in police stations and jails. The Kanwar Yatra and the 84 Kosi Parikrama were also banned. The festival of lights in Ayodhya was also opposed," he said.

He said the Congress stated in the Supreme Court that Lords Ram and Krishna are myths.

"The Samajwadi Party used to fire bullets at Ram devotees and used its lawyers in court to stop the temple construction. But no one can imprison eternal faith. Today, a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram has been built in Ayodhya," he said.

The chief minister called this a "model of renaissance", combining both heritage and development.

"This renaissance began in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is the centre of India's faith. It would not be an exaggeration to call Uttar Pradesh the soul of India's faith," he said.

Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Chitrakoot, Naimisharanya and Shuktirtha are not only centres of faith but also centres of national consciousness," he added. PTI CDN RUK RUK