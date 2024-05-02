Cong, SP trying to undermine quota for SCs, STs, OBCs by 'diverting' it to minorities: Adityanath

Mainpuri (UP), May 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of trying to drag India back to “slavery” by “diverting” reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs to the minorities.

"The SP-Congress alliance is part of a conspiracy aimed at dragging India back to slavery. These individuals are plotting to undermine the reservation for the Scheduled Castes, tribals, and backward castes, diverting it to the minorities," Adityanath was quoted as saying in a press note.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the remark at a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh in Mainpuri, an SP bastion, where he was showered with flowers from people standing atop bulldozers amid echoes of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has used bulldozers to raze buildings owned by “criminals”, and the machine is projected as a “symbol” of law and order.

Braving the scorching heat, the people of Mainpuri thronged the streets to welcome Adityanath, the press note added.

Several bulldozers, stretching from the Arya Samaj complex to the Bhavant intersection, lined the roads during the roadshow.

The chief minister cautioned against supporting the INDIA bloc, equating it to tampering with the "faith of India".

"A genuine patriot, who holds faith in high regard, will never permit such an agenda to prosper," he said.

Adityanath said the entire life of former chief minister Kalyan Singh was devoted to Shri Ram and the progress of the state.

"The SP failed to offer even a single word of condolence on his demise. I personally visited Mulayam Singh's residence following his death. PM Modi extended his condolences as well.

"The Samajwadi Party, which is focused on family interests, insulted Kalyan Singh and disrespected the faith. They should face consequences for their alliance with the Congress," he said.

SP candidate Dimple Yadav is contesting from the seat which will got to polls in the third phase on May 7. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK