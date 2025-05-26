Cong spreading misinformation, confusion over national security issues: Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur, May 26 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore slammed the Congress on Monday for "spreading misinformation and creating confusion" over national security issues as the opposition party held a rally -- Jai Hindi Sabha -- to honour the armed forces for Operation Sindoor.

It is in the grip of an "RSS-phobia" and disconnected from public sentiment following Operation Sindoor the pause in the military standoff with Pakistan, he alleged.

He asserted the public stood firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces, whereas the Congress was "stuck in outdated and divisive politics".

"The Congress tried to showcase patriotism by naming its rally 'Jai Hind', but their divisive rhetoric continues," Rathore said.

The Rajasthan BJP chief said the RSS has spent a century in selfless service to the nation and is now widely accepted across communities and refuted former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's claim that the Sangh never respected the national flag.

"At that time, the national flag was only allowed on government buildings. After the Supreme Court's decision in the Jindal case, the RSS began hoisting the flag at its Nagpur headquarters as well," Rathore said.

Over the pause in the military standoff with Pakistan, he pointed out that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Ministry have clarified that the terms were dictated by India.

"These are strategic decisions, and the entire nation is standing by them. But the Congress continues to issue careless statements that end up benefiting Pakistan on global platforms." In a statement, Rathore accused Congress of attempting to sow misinformation about foreign interference and national security.

"Congress leaders lack awareness and are running their political shop on lies," he said while reiterating that any dialogue with Pakistan will only happen over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He lashed out at senior Congress leaders, including Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Govind Singh Dotasra, accusing them of questioning the bravery of the soldiers while their party's MP Shashi Tharoor leads a parliamentary delegation to impress upon global powers about India's resolve against terrorism.

Highlighting the BJP's nationwide patriotic campaigns, Rathore said, "We are organising Tiranga Yatras in every street and village in Rajasthan without using the party's name or flag." The women's wing is leading Sindoor Yatras, he said, adding, "This is our way of honouring India's military and cultural pride." He said that it would have been better if Congress joined hands in these national efforts. "But those who were responsible for the country's partition and sowed seeds of appeasement after Independence can never believe in unity," he added. PTI AG NSD NSD