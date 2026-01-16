Cong spreading misinformation on G RAM G, says BJP, asks party workers to counter it

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) The BJP on Friday accused the Congress of spreading misinformation on Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme and asked the ruling party workers to counter it during the public outreach campaign.

Addressing a state-level workshop of the BJP's campaign for VB-G RAM G at the party state headquarters here, its national general secretary Arun Singh said Congress leaders were attempting to mislead people over the new law.

He said the BJP workers should rebut the opposition's claims and also inform people about the provisions of the new scheme.

"The Modi government has increased guaranteed employment under the scheme from 100 days to 125 days and introduced provisions to curb corruption and improve management," he said.

Singh said the scheme was important for rural areas and aligned with the government's goal of a developed India by 2047.

"A 60-day break during sowing and harvesting seasons would help ensure adequate availability of labourers for farmers," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the central government was working to extend the benefits of development to the last person in society in line with the ideas of B R Ambedkar and Deendayal Upadhyaya.

He alleged that the Congress opposed and questioned every government initiative, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), electronic voting machines and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Sharma said the state and the country were moving towards "Ram Rajya".

He also accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics and alleged that the party was uncomfortable with efforts to curb corruption.

Sharma said that more than one lakh youths have been given government jobs in the state and recruitment for 1.44 lakh posts is underway.

He said that a recruitment calendar for one lakh posts has also been issued by the state government.

BJP state president Madan Rathore said that the changes in employment guarantees and seasonal breaks would benefit farmers, labourers and rural communities. PTI SDA KSS KSS