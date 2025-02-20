Cong spreading myths about UCC, does not believe in Constitution: Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday accused the Congress of spreading myths about the Uniform Civil Code as it does not believe in the Constitution and supports atrocities against women.

On Congress' opposition to the UCC's provision regarding compulsory registration of live-in relationships, he said it is meant for the safety of partners in such a relationship.

The Congress has been vehemently opposing the UCC especially because of its provisions regarding mandatory registration of live-in relationship as it looks upon the clause as an infringement on people's right to privacy.

Registration of live-in relationships will keep the authorities and parents of partners in such a relationship informed about them because many such alliances become abusive and sometimes even turn violent, Dhami told a press conference at the state assembly here.

Citing the brutal murder few years ago of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab who chopped her into pieces, kept her body parts in a fridge and disposed them gradually, Dhami said mandatory registration of live-in relationships and availability of their records with authorities will guard against such eventualities.

"Congress is spreading these myths about the UCC because it does not believe in Ambedkar's Constitution and wants to give protection to perpetration of atrocities against women," he said.

Another myth being spread by the detractors of UCC is that if a man from outside Uttarakhand marries a girl from here he will get the rights of an original inhabitant of the state, Dhami said.

"These are all unfounded rumours being spread to mislead the people," he said.

The UCC was drafted after widespread consultations with a cross section of people. Every political party was invited to the dialogues including the Congress, Dhami said.

He said the credit goes to the people of Uttarakhand for making it the first state in independent India to implement the UCC.

"We went to people with our commitment on UCC ahead of 2022 assembly polls. We got a historic mandate in the elections and fulfilled our promise. We are getting congratulatory messages from outside the state for what we have done," he said.

He said the verdict of recently concluded urban local body polls in Uttarakhand in which Congress' mayoral candidates lost all seats holds a mirror to the party.

"Congress had itself described the urban local body polls as the semifinal to the 2027 assembly elections. People have thrown the party out of the semis. Congress should get the message," Dhami said.