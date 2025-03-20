Cong stages 'Kumbhakaran' protest to wake up 'sleeping' BJP govt in MP

Bhopal, Mar 20 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday protested against the BJP government in the state for "sleeping" amid scams and corruption with an MLA from the opposition party dressing up as Kumbhakaran, a character from the epic Ramayana who was renowned for his deep slumber.

During the protest led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the legislature complex premises, MLAs played the flute to wake up Kumbhakaran. MLA Dinesh Jain had donned the avatar of the character from the epic.

"The BJP government is sleeping like Kumbhakaran despite the state seeing scam after scam. That is why we demonstrated in this dramatic manner. The state has seen the nursing scam, transport scam, patwari scam. Youths are not getting jobs, farmers are not getting fertilisers but the government refuses to take any decision, nor is it taking action against corruption," Singhar told reporters.

Hitting back, state sports, youth welfare and cooperatives minister Vishvas Sarang said the government was ready to discuss all issue "but the Congress is protesting and creating ruckus during the Budget Session just to get photographs clicked".

Misusing the assembly for photo opportunities is wrong, he said, adding that the Congress must base their talks on facts.