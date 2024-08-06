Cong stages protest alleging scams in Indore civic body

Indore, Aug 6 (PTI) Congress workers led by the party's state chief Jitu Patwari staged an agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, accusing the BJP-led civic body of scams to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore.

According to eyewitnesses, the police used a water cannon to disperse the protesters who tried to enter the premises of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) by removing the barricades, and some Congress workers and two media persons were injured.

Patwari attacked the ruling BJP, alleging the civic body was involved in scams to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in laying drainage lines and other works.

He claimed if law enforcement agencies "honestly" investigate the alleged scams over the years, the BJP mayor in councils in the last three terms would have to go to jail.

"Voters in the city trust the BJP in elections from the municipal corporation to Lok Sabha, but after coming to power, the party indulges in scams and increases water and property taxes," the Congress leader said.

Patwari termed the initiative to plant 51 lakh saplings in Indore under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign an eyewash and claimed the city did not have vacant space for so many saplings.

He further alleged that Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya played with the sentiments of citizens in the name of the tree plantation campaign in his hometown.

"Vijayvargiya's only motive behind leading this tree plantation campaign is to garner praise and strengthen his position in the BJP, which is facing internal tussle," Patwari claimed.