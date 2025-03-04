Cong stages protest over farmers' issues, keeps memorandum at Shivaji's statue

Latur, Mar 4 (PTI) The Congress staged a protest here against the Maharashtra government's policies for farmers and symbolically presented its memorandum to a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while claiming the administration was not paying heed to the issues of cultivators.

The local Congress unit on Monday staged the demonstration, led by Latur MP Dr Shivaji Kalge, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk here.

The protesters raised various demands, including full loan waivers for farmers, adequate day time electricity supply, removal of GST on agricultural equipment and establishment of a soybean research centre in Latur.

Kalge expressed disappointment over the government's alleged lack of seriousness in resolving farmers' issues.

The Congress leaders symbolically kept their memorandum of demands before the statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj instead of submitting it to the administration. PTI COR GK