Cong stages walkout during MP governor's speech, claims no mention of MSP and subsidised cylinders

Bhopal, Feb 7 (PTI) The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly started on a stormy note on Wednesday as the opposition Congress walked out during Governor Mangubhai Patel's speech in which he mentioned the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya and highlighted state government's priorities.

The governor was reading his speech when Congress members started raising slogans accusing the BJP government of not fulfilling the promises including declaring MSPs for paddy and wheat and subsidised LPG cylinders, mentioned in the poll manifesto.

As Congress MLAs led by Opposition leader Umang Singhar were staging a walkout, the governor stopped delivering his address and read the last pages of his speech, following which Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar declared that the speech was read. The governor then left the Assembly.

"The world is experiencing the feeling of devotion because of the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya. It is a wonderful, unprecedented, and unforgettable experience to see that the concept of Ram Rajya and developed India is taking shape under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi in the Amrit Kal," the governor said.

He said the state government was committed to developing Chitrakoot, Orchha, and Ram Van Gaman Path associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna as religious places.

While the biggest economies in the world are struggling to achieve the 3 per cent growth rate, India continues to retain a growth rate of more than 7 per cent, he added.

"Today, 78 per cent of women in India are bank account holders. Their participation in the country's workforce has risen to 37 per cent," the governor said.

Patel said the approval for the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal link project, like Ken-Betwa, will prove to be a milestone in the country.

This project costing Rs 35,000 crore will benefit 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Shivpuri, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Guna, Shajapur, Ujjain, Indore and Dewas.

The governor also said Madhya Pradesh has received a "gift" of 24 road projects costing Rs 10,000 crore with a total length of 724 km, which will boost industries, trade, and tourism sectors.

The government has paid Rs 224 crore in dues to 4,800 labourers of Indore's closed Hukumchand Mill, pending for decades. The honorarium of Tendu Patta collectors has also been increased from Rs 3,000 per standard bag to Rs 4,000 as promised in the party's manifesto, he said.

The governor listed the welfare of the poor, SCs, STs, minorities, farmers, animal-rearers, horticulture, and empowerment of women among several priorities of the state government.

The original script to be read by the governor ran into 48 pages with 59 paragraphs.

As the governor was in the middle of the speech, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar and Congress MLAs raised their voice claiming the government has not yet declared the MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal for the purchase of paddy and Rs 2,700 per quintal for buying wheat as promised in the BJP's poll manifesto.

They raised the slogan "Kisan, Ladli Dhoke ki Sarkar" and walked out of the House waving a copy of the BJP's manifesto.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Singhar said, "The governor's address reflects the government's plans. In its manifesto before (the 2023) elections, the BJP had promised to give LPG cylinders to women for Rs 450, and also promised MSPs for wheat and paddy at Rs 3,100 and Rs 2,700, respectively, but there is no mention of these promises in the governor's address".

He alleged farmers are in distress as the government is not purchasing their crops, and referred to the protests by jobless youths over the delayed recruitment examinations.

"They (BJP) want the votes of people during the election period and show dreams to people, but conveniently forget to turn them into reality," the Congress leader alleged.

He alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the government from Delhi but his guarantees are not being implemented on the ground.

"Congress members boycotted the governor's address midway as there is no mention of these issues in his speech," Singhar added. PTI MAS NSK