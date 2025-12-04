Cong stages walkout from MP assembly to protest 'non-payment' of compensation to rain-hit farmers

Bhopal, Dec 4 (PTI) Opposition Congress MLAs on Thursday staged a walkout from the Madhya Pradesh assembly, accusing the government of denying compensation to many farmers, who suffered crop losses due to devastating rainfall, especially in Sheopur district.

Before the third day of the winter session began, Congress MLA from Junnardeo, Sunil Uike, reached the assembly compound (outside the legislature complex) dressed as a monkey and carrying a poster. He was also seen carrying razor-like things, which he said symbolised the government and the system.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar squatted beneath the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the entrance of the assembly building and protested by holding placards demanding, among other things, compensation to farmers for the crop damage.

The LoP likened the situation in the state to a Hindi saying 'Bandar ke hath mein ustara' (razor in the hand of a monkey), and said it needs to improve.

After the House assembled for the day, the Congress MLAs raised during Question Hour the issue of compensation to the farmers, saying that scores of them were yet to receive any financial aid.

Congress MLA from Sheopur, Babu Jandel, complained that farmers have not received succour in his district.

He said Rs 16,000 per hectare was to be provided as compensation, but the amount had not reached several farmers' accounts.

Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma, however, denied the charge.

The leader of the House, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav intervened and said that the government was providing compensation and other assistance, which is several times more as compared to what used to be given by the Congress governments in the past.

He also said the cultivators used to get only Rs 3,000 compensation per hectare which has now been raised to Rs 16,000.

Infuriated with the government's criticism directed at the Congress, Singhar objected saying the Opposition wanted a reply on the current scenario and not the past and the government cannot run away from its duty.

Accusation flew back and forth between the treasury and Opposition benches, following which the Congress legislators walked out of the House.

Earlier, after the House assembled, Congress' Gwalior East MLA Satish Sikarwar questioned the government over the "non-payment" of compensation to the farmers in Gwalior and Chambal region.

He also said that farmer Mukesh Gurjar from Morena and another cultivator from Sheopur ended their lives after excessive rain devastated their crops. PTI LAL NP