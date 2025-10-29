Cong standing by intruders, breaking India for votes: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of "openly" standing by "intruders" and carrying forward its agenda of breaking India for votes, after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing one of its leaders singing Bangladesh's national anthem at an official meeting of the Seva Dal in Assam.

There was no immediate response from the Congress to the BJP 's charge.

BJP National spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla said, "The Congress has been standing by Bangladeshi intruders for years. It helped these intruders settle down during its rule. And now, the Congress is officially supporting them from the party's platform with its leader singing Bangladesh's national anthem." "This is not a coincidence. This is a well thought-out experiment and industry for vote bank," he told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, demanding a response from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi..

This came after an undated video surfaced on social media showing Congress functionary Bidhu Bhushan Das allegedly singing Bangladesh's national anthem "Amar Sonar Bangla" at a Congress Seva Dal meeting in Sribhumi district of southern Assam's Barak valley.

"A big leader of the Congress sings the national anthem of Bangladesh, which recently came up with a provocative gesture for the separation of India's northeast region, especially Assam. The Congress has officially come out to carry forward 'Bharat ke tukde tukde (breaking India)' agenda," Poonawalla charged.

The BJP spokesperson also took on other opposition INDIA bloc constituents and slammed the TMC, alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government was hatching a conspiracy to instigate riots in West Bengal after the Election Commission announced the launch of the second phase of the electoral roll revision in the state, along with 11 others.

He cited recent remarks of some of the TMC leaders in this connection, alleging that they have threatened violence and attack on the poll panel officials as well as BJP workers if the SIR is conducted in West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee herself has said that there will be riots in Bengal if SIR is carried out in the state", the BJP spokesperson claimed.

"Will the Congress and the INDI Alliance say something on the Bengal government's conspiracy to instigate riots, attack on Election Commission officials on implementation of the SIR in the state," he added.

The BJP spokesperson also accused the opposition parties of adopting "double standards" on the implementation of the SIR.

"The same opposition -- Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Samajwadi Party -- are demanding implementation of SIR in Maharashtra before local body polls," he said.

"This SIR (in Maharashtra) is good, and those to be conducted in 12 states are bad? How does one SIR become secular and the other SIR becomes communal?" Poonawalla asked the opposition.