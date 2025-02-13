Cong starts 15-day campaign for statehood restoration from J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Thursday started its 15-day campaign "Hamari Riyasat, Hamara Haq" (our state, our right) from Udhampur district, accusing the BJP of using delaying tactics to restore the promised statehood to the Union Territory.

JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra launched the campaign at a party convention and asked the workers to strengthen the movement for getting back the historical state and powers to their elected representatives and government for the resolution of people’s issues and day to-day problems.

Hitting out at the BJP, Karra said this was for the first time in the history of the nation that a state was downgraded by “disrespecting the Constitution and founders of this state”.

“The BJP gave false promises in Parliament and in the Supreme Court about early restoration of statehood to J&K…on the one hand, the Centre claims normalcy while on the other it is saying that time is not appropriate for statehood restoration,” he said.

The Congress leader questioned the Central government over the security scenario, saying “our soldiers are being martyred while the killings of civilians are also continuing”.

He said the Congress has started this movement as the BJP has failed to keep its promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will continue our struggle for restoration of lost honour, dignity and powers to serve people," Karra said.