Cong starts campaign for people to register against 'vote chori', support digital voter roll demand

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Upping the ante over Rahul Gandhi's poll rigging claims, the Congress has launched a web portal for people to register and demand accountability from the poll panel against what it called "vote chori", and express support for the demand for digital voter rolls.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said "vote theft" is an attack on the basic democratic principle of 'one person, one vote', and asserted that a clean voters' list is essential for free and fair elections.

"Our demand from the Election Commission is clear -- show transparency and make the digital voter list public, so that the people and political parties can audit it themselves," he said.

Gandhi urged people to support this demand by registering on votechori.in/ecdemand. "This is a fight to protect democracy," he added.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha also hit out at the Election Commission, accusing it of suppressing questions being raised.

"The opposition has done its duty to save democracy by catching #VoteChori. But the Election Commission suppressed the questions, the media suppressed the facts, and the Modi government is trying to suppress the entire issue,” he said in a Facebook post.

"The responsibility is once again on us and you, the people of the country -- join us and support the demand for transparency and fairness from the Election Commission,” Gandhi said, urging people to register on the portal.

Anyone can click on the portal link and download "vote chori proof, demand EC accountability and report vote chori".

It also carries Gandhi's video in which he reiterated his explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in the polls through "collusion" between the BJP and the EC.

He had cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka to support his claim, and said it was "a crime against the Constitution".

The portal also carries a message which states that the vote is the foundation of our democracy, but it's under "systematic attack by the BJP, with the Election Commission complicit".

"In just one assembly segment of Bangalore Central, we found over 1 lakh fake voters that helped the BJP win this Lok Sabha seat. Imagine this happening in 70-100 seats -- it would destroy free elections," it claimed.

"The Congress and INDIA (bloc) had raised alarms before, including in Maharashtra. Now we have proof. We will fight this vote chori with all our strength. Join us to defend our democracy," the message on the portal reads.

Once a person registers on the portal, a certificate is issued in his name, which states that he stands against "vote chori". "I support Rahul Gandhi's demand for digital voter rolls from the EC," the certificate says.

The portal also gives people the option to call on a number and fill in the link in the SMS to register. The certificate bears the signatures of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and treasurer Ajay Maken.

Several Congress leaders and supporters had registered on the portal and shared the certificates on social media.

Gandhi on Thursday cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to claim over 1 lakh votes were "stolen" through five types of manipulation in an assembly segment in Karnataka.

Talking to reporters at a press conference while taking them through an online presentation, Gandhi had said his party analysed voter data of the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in the Lok Sabha constituency of Bangalore Central from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"We started examining the details and discovered that approximately 1,00,250 votes were stolen in the Mahadevapura assembly," he had claimed.

Gandhi alleged there was a theft of 1,00,250 votes in the Mahadevapura segment, with 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single-address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

On Gandhi's claim that there were 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, the Congress released further data stating that more than 30,000 invalid addresses of mostly House Number "0, 00, No 0, 000, -, #" etc. were found.

Most of the remaining 9,000 invalid addresses were just the names of localities, the party said.

"How did EC BLO's approve House Number 0? What address proof did they verify? How are BLAs (booth-level agents) supposed to verify the voter when the address is not known or doesn't exist? All this in just 1 assembly of 1 Lok Sabha!" the party said.

With Congress leaders amplifying the "vote theft" allegation of Rahul Gandhi, Election Commission officials on Saturday once again pressed the Leader of the Opposition to either sign a declaration to support his claims or apologise to the country for making "fake" charges.

A day after Gandhi and the EC exchanged barbs over alleged vote theft in at least three states, poll authority officials again insisted on a signed declaration by the Congress leader to substantiate his claims. PTI ASK NSD NSD