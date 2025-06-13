Cong supporting Bachchu Kadu's protest over farm issues, says Sapkal

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday said his party will support former MLA Bachchu Kadu's stir against the state government over issues plaguing farmers.

Kadu, a leader of the Prahar Janshakti Party, is on a "food boycott" protest in Amravati district.

"The issues raised by Kadu are real. Farmers are in trouble. They are not getting remunerative prices for their produce. Farmer suicides are taking place on a large-scale in Maharashtra. The ruling parties have not kept their promise of farm loan waiver," he said.

"In such a situation, everyone needs to stand behind farmers. We have extended support to Kadu. The Congress has constantly asked the government for answers to problems being faced by farmers. We are protesting in all districts seeking farm loan waiver, compensation for the damage caused by unseasonal rains, and fair guaranteed price for agricultural products," Sapkal said.

Only if farmers survive will Maharashtra and the country survive, he said, adding the Congress will intensify its struggle in the coming days.