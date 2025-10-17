Cong supports Oct 18 Telangana bandh called by BC organisations against HC stay on 42 pc quota

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Telangana on Friday extended its support to the bandh called by the Telangana Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) on October 18 to protest the High Court’s stay on a government order providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections.

The BJP and BRS have also announced their support for the bandh.

"I appeal to everyone — the general public and all communities — to participate in the BC bandh on October 18, which is being organised across the state against the BJP," said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in a statement.

He urged Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, along with State BJP President R Ramachander Rao, to take the initiative to arrange meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President to seek approval for the BC Bill.

BC JAC Chairman and BJP Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah had earlier sought support from all political parties and civil society organisations for the bandh.

Meanwhile, Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy appealed to all organisations to observe the bandh peacefully and avoid causing inconvenience to the public.

He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone indulging in unlawful or disruptive activities in the name of the bandh.

The Telangana High Court, on October 9, issued an interim stay on the government order providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body polls.