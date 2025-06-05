Cong surrendered India's interests, but Rahul Gandhi has audacity to mock Modi: Himanta

Guwahati, Jun 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attacked Rahul Gandhi for his “Surrender Modi” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and alleged that it was the Congress that ''surrendered India’s interest and territory".

In a long post on X, Sarma mentioned several incidents from 1947-48 to 2012, that he described as the "surrender legacy" of the grand old party.

From military to diplomacy, from economy to national security—India today speaks with strength and not submission, he said adding that the Congress must stop projecting its own "history of cowardice" onto the "shoulders of a leader who refuses to bend".

"Rahul Gandhi has the audacity to mock the Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi as “Surrender Modi” despite the massive success of #OperationSindoor," the chief minister said.

Gandhi had on Tuesday alleged at a Congress event in Bhopal that Modi surrendered after a call from US President Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

“A call came from (US President Donald) Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered – history is a witness, this is the character of BJP-RSS, they always bow down,” he had said.

In the X post, Sarma alleged that during its reign, the Congress "backstabbed the people with their treachery".

Under Narendra Modi, India doesn’t plead but acts, and Uri, Balakot and Galwan bore testimony to it, he asserted.

The chief minister said, "India remembers. India has risen. India won’t surrender again and those dark days are over.'' Sarma began his long list of the Congress' alleged surrender legacy with "PoK Betrayal" in 1947-48, when then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru "rushed to the United Nations during the Kashmir conflict, halted our advancing Army, and gave away what we now call Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A military victory sacrificed at the altar of global appeasement''.

The Assam chief minister claimed that in 1962, altogether 38,000 sq km of Indian territory was handed over to China without firing a bullet.

"Nehru’s only response when China threatened Assam: 'My heart goes out to the people of Assam'. Was this statesmanship or surrender @RahulGandhi? Assam was nearly cut off. The entire Northeast was abandoned to fate,'' he alleged.

Sarma also alleged that in 1972, India had 93,000 Pakistani soldiers in custody after the 1971 war, but prime minister Indira Gandhi released them instead of using that leverage to recover Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir or secure reparations.

In 1995, the Congress government bowed to the US pressure and deferred India’s nuclear tests, he claimed adding that it took Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998 to finally make the country a declared nuclear power.

After the 2008 Mumbai attacks, there was no retaliation even ''after 166 innocent Indians were butchered by Pakistan-backed terrorists in 26/11, what did Congress do? No response. No justice. No accountability. Just silence'', the CM said.

He also mentioned the 2009 talks held by prime ministers of India and Pakistan, Manmohan Singh and Yousuf Raza Gilani respectively, at the Egyptian city of Sharm-El-Sheikh.

Sarma asked, "Can we forget how UPA under PM Manmohan Singh played into the hands of ISI by agreeing to their propaganda on Baluchistan?'' Sarma further alleged that in 2012 the ''thugs of Cong" almost conspired to hand over the strategic regions of Sir Creek to Pakistan, the plan had to be called off only after then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi exposed their plan." He also accused the Congress of indulging in secret negotiations "to soften borders in Kashmir, backdoor appeasement to Pakistan, and compromises hidden from the Indian public. Betrayal dressed as diplomacy".

The CM charged the grand old party's government with remaining mum during Chinese intrusions in Depsang, Arunachal, or Chumar.

"Today, this same Congress opposes surgical strikes, questions the Balakot airstrike, slanders the Armed Forces, and spreads enemy propaganda inside India. And dares to insult a strong, decisive Prime Minister as 'Surrender Modi'?" Sarma wrote in the post.

Sarma asserted that the Congress surrendered India’s pride, security, and sovereignty, and not just land.

''Even after victory, they couldn’t secure 9 Indian POWs from Pakistan. Even after the liberation of Bangladesh, they left Assam vulnerable, its fate hanging by the chicken neck corridor. Even in 1962, Nehru was ready to abandon Assam to the Chinese. But those dark days are over,'' he added. PTI DG NN