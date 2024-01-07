Congress suspends Barmer's ex-MLA Mewaram Jain booked in rape case

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress has suspended former MLA Mewaram Jain from the party, days after a rape case was filed against him and eight others.

Advertisment

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra issued an order revoking Jain's primary membership of the party.

"Mewaram Jain, a former MLA from Barmer, has been suspended from the primary membership of the Congress with immediate effect in view of his involvement in immoral activities which is a clear indication of a breach of discipline under the constitution of the Congress party," Dotasra said in the order.

A woman filed a case in December 2023, accusing nine people including Jain and RPS officer Anand Singh Rajpurohit, of raping and molesting her adolescent daughter two years ago.

Advertisment

Mevaram Jain was elected from the Barmer constituency on a Congress ticket three times. He, however, lost the last election to BJP rebel Priyanka Choudhary. He has also held the post of chairman of the Gau Seva Ayog.

Some explicit pictures/CD of Jain had surfaced over a year back, which he had claimed to be doctored, and filed a case at the Kotwali Police Station in Barmer.

The zonal unit of the Enforcement Directorate, Jaipur, has registered a case of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with this case after it was learnt that an exchange of Rs 5 crore had allegedly taken place in this case.