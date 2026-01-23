Cong suspends party leader Rajeev Gowda for using abusive words against official

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) Congress in Karnataka on Friday suspended Rajeev Gowda from the party, who had used abusive words against Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner.

The Congress leader is on the run after an FIR was registered against him on January 14 following a complaint by Amrutha Gowda, who alleged that he had abused her and threatened her with dire consequences over phone for removing a banner with his photograph.

In the order, the Congress state disciplinary committee president K Rahman Khan said, considering the gravity of the matter, Rajeev Gowda has been suspended from the party.

The police have not been able to trace him even after 10 days of the incident.