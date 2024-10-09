Cong takes dig at Nitish over Bihar govt's site on caste-based survey 'not functioning'

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday claimed that the Bihar government's website on the caste-based survey has not been functional for many months.

The party also took a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying it appears that when he did his last "U-turn", he not just left the INDIA bloc but also the demand for a nationwide social and economic caste census.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared online the link of the Bihar government's website on the caste-based survey which was not working.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "The Bihar Government's website on the caste-based survey conducted by the erstwhile Mahagatbandhan Government has not been functional for many months now." "It appears that when he did his last U-turn, Nitish Babu left not just the INDIA bloc but also social justice, the demand for a comprehensive nationwide social and economic caste census, and any policy response to the data surfaced by the Bihar Caste-Based Survey of 2023," the Congress leader said.

The Congress on Monday had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "delay" in the Census and asserted that it is only through a caste count that full and meaningful social, economic, and political justice can be ensured in education and employment.