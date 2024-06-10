Cong takes dig at PM Modi over RSS chief Bhagwat's Manipur remarks

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Congress on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks expressing concern over peace eluding Manipur, saying that perhaps Bhagwat can prevail upon the "former RSS office-bearer" to go to the northeastern state.

Manipur plunged into violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May last year. Since then some 200 people have been killed, while thousands have been displaced following large scale arson that has gutted homes and government buildings. Fresh violence has been reported from Jiribam over the past few days. Bhagwat expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn state must be considered with priority.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "If not the 'one-third' Prime Minister's conscience or the repeated demands of the people of Manipur, perhaps Mr. Bhagwat can prevail upon the former RSS office-bearer to go to Manipur." Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' at the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh in Nagpur, Bhagwat said conflict in various places and in society is not good.

He emphasised the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation.

"Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the state has suddenly seen violence," he said.

"The situation in Manipur will have to be considered with priority. There is need to get over election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation," the RSS chief asserted.