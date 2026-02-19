Cong takes dig at PM's 'MANAV' vision for AI

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'MANAV' acronym and said "there is no treatment for this (A)cronym (I)nfection." "The PM unveils his MANAV vision for AI. There is simply no treatment for this (A)cronym (I)nfection," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Making a pitch for democratising AI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled the MANAV vision for a human-centric approach and use of the fast-emerging technology with emphasis on sovereignty and inclusivity.

Inaugurating the AI Impact Summit here, he said India believes that artificial intelligence will truly serve the good of the world when it is shared and its codes are open, asserting that the country does not fear AI but sees a fortune in it and a blueprint of tomorrow.

Welfare and happiness of all is "our benchmark" for AI to ensure that humans don't become a data point or raw material, he stressed.

"I present the M.A.N.A.V. vision for AI where M stands for moral and ethical systems, A for accountable governance, N for national sovereignty, A for accessible and inclusive, V for valid and legitimate," Modi said.

Global leaders, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, and CEOs from leading technology companies from around the world were among those present at the summit.

Modi said India's MANAV vision will become a crucial link for humanity's welfare in the AI-driven world of the 21st century.