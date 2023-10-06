Cong takes swipe at Modi over China issue

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Congress Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of China, asking who is "controlled by foreign powers" as it claimed he met President Xi Jinping 20 times, gave a clean chit on cross-border transgressions, and allowed PM Cares Fund to take crores of donations from Chinese companies.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also put out a video of the meetings between Modi and Xi and of the swing along the Sabarmati riverfront.

"Mr. Modi has met Xi 20 times, including sitting on a jhoola with him. Mr. Modi gave the Chinese a clean chit publicly on the issue of border transgressions on June 19, 2020. Mr. Modi allowed PM Cares Fund to take crores of donations from Chinese companies," he said on X.

"Mr. Modi's BFF has a Chinese national undertaking money laundering and round-tripping of funds. So who is really controlled by foreign powers," Ramesh asked.

The Congress has been targeting the BJP government and Modi over the handling of the border issue with China and Chinese transgressions at the border. PTI SKC ZMN