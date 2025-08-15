Cong talking about 'vote chori' now, but didn't accept similar charges made by AAP earlier: Atishi

Panaji, Aug 15 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Friday criticised the Congress, saying although it is now levelling allegations of manipulation in electoral rolls, the grand old party had earlier dismissed similar charges made by her party against BJP during the Delhi assembly polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had last week made allegations of "vote chori" in elections, accusing the Election Commission of India of colluding with the ruling BJP. He claimed that the poll body has not performed its duty of enforcing the 'one man, one vote' principle.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha cited data to allege that more than one lakh votes were 'stolen' in the Mahadevpura assembly constituency of Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha in the 2024 elections, resulting in the defeat of a Congress candidate.

Talking to reporters in Goa, Atishi said, "During the Delhi elections, the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal had raised this issue repeatedly. We had also shown in the Delhi assembly elections that BJP MPs were found to have received 100-150 votes from a single household. We had voiced our concerns against it." At the time, the Congress had dismissed AAP's allegations as false, she claimed.

"The same Congress party, which is now talking about 'vote chori', was earlier saying that AAP was telling lies," she said.

Atishi asked the Congress to clarify its position in light of the past statements made by its leaders on the issue.

"Congress leaders) Sandeep Dikshit and Ajay Maken had given statements against manipulation in electoral rolls during the Delhi elections. So Congress has to answer this. It should not be like that when you are fighting against AAP you say vote chori is not happening, and when you fight against BJP you say vote chori is happening," she said. PTI RPS NP