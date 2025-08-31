Cong targeting Chamundi hill, temple as part of 'toolkit': BJP leader Ashoka

Mysuru, Aug 31 (PTI) Senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Sunday alleged that the Hindu religious centres are being targeted by the ruling Congress, as part of a "toolkit" by claiming that the Chamundi hill, which houses the famous Chamundeshwari Temple and the Goddess there does not belong to Hindus alone.

The Leader of Opposition, after visiting the Chamundeshwari Temple and offering prayers to the goddess, warned the Congress government of a large-scale protest.

"The Congress government has said that the Chamundeshwari temple does not belong to Hindus alone. So my question to the government is, if it does not belong to Hindus, it belongs to whom? If you have courage, will you go in front of any mosque and say that it doesn't belong to Muslims?" Ashoka asked, speaking to reporters here.

Alleging that Hindu religious centres are being targeted, he said, after Sabarimala, Tirupati, Dharmasthala, it is now Chamundi hill.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in "vote bank and appeasement politics" by stating that Chamundi hill and temple do not belong to Hindus alone, Ashoka said this is highly condemnable.

"We are organising a Dharmasthala Chalo rally against the smear campaign and conspiracy against Dharmasthala. If this government takes a stand that Chamundeshwari temple does not belong only to Hindus, we will organise Chamundeshwari Devastana (temple) chalo rally here. This is a Hindu religious centre. If it is disrespected, Hindus wont tolerate," he said.

Noting that Hindus have fought for Ayodhya Ram Mandir for about 500 years and now the temple is constructed there, the BJP legislature party leader warned that "if the Chamundeshwari temple is targeted as part of your toolkit, your (Congress) end will begin from here. Be careful." A controversy has erupted after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar last week said Chamundi Hill and Goddess Chamundeshwari belonged to every religion, and it was not the property of Hindus alone, a statement that drew a sharp response from the opposition BJP.

The Deputy CM had made the statement reacting to the opposition to the government invite extended to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the world-famous 'Mysuru Dasara-2025' celebrations this year, atop of Chamundi Hills on September 22.

Objections have been raised by the BJP leaders and others to the state government's decision to invite Mushtaq, following an old video that went viral.

In the video, Mushtaq has reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", and has stated that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

Expressing his reservation to the government inviting Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara, Ashoka demanded that she apologise for her statement and express reverence to Goddess Chamundeshwari first. "Without that she will not have the moral right to come to Chamundui hill." Referring to her alleged controversial statement, he said, "If she can't accept Bhuvaneshwari Tayi who is regarded as Kannada Tayi -- mother goddess of our language Kannada, how will she accept Chamundeshwari Tayi, who is a Hindu goddess?" Pointing out that there was no opposition when poet K S Nissar Ahmed, a Muslim, was invited to inaugurate Dasara earlier, Ashoka said Ahmed did not oppose any religion. He was someone who respected all religions and Kannada.

Several BJP leaders, including its state President B Y Vijayendra and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar too have asked Mushtaq to clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara.

However, Mushtaq, on her part, has said that her statement has been distorted, by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media. PTI KSU KH