Cong targets CPI(M) on Divya's bail, says its hypocrisy exposed

Kochi, Nov 9 (PTI) A day after CPI(M) leader P P Divya was released on bail in a case of abetment to suicide related to the death of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, the opposition Congress on Saturday targetted the Left party saying that its leaders' visit to the jail to receive her was proof of the hypocrisy shown by the party in the matter.

Addressing reporters here, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had said that the party was with the family of Babu, but his (Govindan) wife was among those who went to receive Divya from the prison on Friday.

"The party leader says that he is with the victim's family. But, the one who receives the predator from the prison is the (same) leader's wife. This is the face of the CPI(M) in Kerala," he said.

That is the hypocrisy being shown by the Marxist party in the state, the LoP said.

Satheesan's statement came in the wake of media reports that some local party leaders, including Govindan's wife, reached the prison after the court granted bail to Divya.

Some leaders of the party's district committee were seen waiting for Divya outside the Kannur jail where she was remanded.

The grant of bail to Divya was welcomed by party leaders in Kannur, who said that she was a colleague who had made a mistake, but she need not be rejected or sidelined for it.

Accusing the CPI(M) of having "mysterious roles" in Divya's issue, Satheesan said it has now become clear that the Marxist party is not with the victim but with the "predator".

"Why did top leaders of the CPI(M) go to receive someone who had been demoted through disciplinary action by the party? Is CPI (M) afraid of P P Divya?" he asked.

The Congress leader further wanted to know whose benami was Prasanthan, who had accused Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu of accepting a bribe for granting a no objection certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump.

Everybody knows that the petrol pump was not owned by Prasanthan and some top CPI(M) leaders were behind him, he alleged.

Attending Babu's send-off function allegedly uninvited on 14 October, Divya had criticised him for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and remarked that he granted approval only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind the sudden approval.

The following day, Babu was found dead at his quarters in Kannur. PTI LGK KH