Cong team meets rape, murder victim's family, says drugs major factor behind crime against women

Bhubaneswar, Dec 27 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday blamed the wide circulation of drugs and liquor across Odisha as the major factor behind the rise in crimes against women and girls.

This was stated by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das after meeting the family members of a 10-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered at Chandbali in Bhadrak district.

"Met the grieving family of the little girl who was brutally raped and murdered at Chandbali in Bhadrak district. I strongly demand the strictest possible punishment for the culprit and adequate compensation for the family. Justice must not be delayed, diluted or denied. This heinous crime demands decisive and exemplary action," Das told reporters.

He demanded at least Rs 50 lakh compensation for the girl's family. "I express my deepest condolences. We strongly condemn this barbaric crime, fuelled by unchecked drugs and liquor due to government failure. With over 1,500 such cases in the last 10 months, strict laws, fast-track courts, and harsh punishment for culprits are required," Das said in a post on X.

He said the BJP government must stop the wide circulation of drugs, liquor and other intoxicant substances that are destroying the youth society.

"Most of the crimes are taking place due to these intoxicants. Imagine how a 10-year-old little girl was raped and murdered. This is a heinous crime," Das told reporters.

The body of the class 3 student was found near a bush in Baligaon in Chandbali police station area on Tuesday. One person was arrested in this connection, and an angry mob demolished his house.

The BJD and the Congress have demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also in charge of the Home department. PTI AAM AAM RG