Cong T'gana manifesto assures free internet for students, Rs 4,000 old age pension, LPG at Rs 500

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI) AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday released Congress party’s manifesto which includes six guarantees and various declarations for Telangana, including Rs 4,000 old age pension and LPG at Rs 500.

After releasing the 42-page manifesto, 'Abhaya Hastham', the Congress chief said the mood of the people of Telangana is such that the grand old party has to be brought to power, "come what may".

The six guarantees of the Congress include the promise of Rs 2,500 per month and gas cylinders at Rs 500 for women, as well as 200 units of free electricity for all households, if the party comes to power in the state after the November 30 polls.

The party also promised to scrap Dharani, an integrated land administration portal and replace it with a new revenue system.

Under Rythu Bharosa, the party promises Rs 15,000 investment assistance for farmers every year, while farm labourers will get Rs 12,000.

Under 'Cheyutha', Rs 4,000 old age pension and Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover will be given to eligible beneficiaries.

Under Vidya Bharosa Card, financial assistance card of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to students, which can be used in the payment of college fees (in addition to fee reimbursement) and other education related expenditure.

“Free internet through Wi-Fi facilities will be provided to all students,” it said.

The manifesto also promised that a judicial inquiry will be conducted by a sitting high court judge into all irregularities and corruption in the construction of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The Congress, if voted to power, will waive off crop loans of Rs two lakh at once, the poll document added.

The party has also promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year to every auto rickshaw driver, besides offering 50 per cent discount on pending traffic challans through a one-time settlement scheme.

"We have given (guarantees) in Karnataka and they are being implemented now. Because of the free travel in bus, women in Karnataka are visiting various temples, whichever faith they belong to. We will implement all the six guarantees given to Telangana," the Congress chief said.

"The manifesto is like the Gita, Quran or the Bible for us. We will implement it," Kharge said, adding that all the six guarantees will be passed for implementation in the first cabinet meeting.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the AICC chief said, "Today, I can challenge and say no matter what Modi and KCR try together, Congress will certainly come to power." Mocking at Rao, he said the CM says he is ready to retire and people are also ready to see him off. PTI GDK ANE