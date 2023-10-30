Cong, TJS to work together in Telangana polls

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI) Congress and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) of M Kodandaram on Monday decided to work together in the November 30 Legislative Assembly polls.

The understanding was announced after state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, AICC incharge of party affairs in the state Manikrao Thakre and other party leaders called on Kodandaram at the TJS office here.

Revanth Reddy told reporters that Congress sought the cooperation of TJS to end the 'anti-people' rule of BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said TJS would have a key role in government if Congress came to power in the elections.

A TJS statement, signed by both Kodandaram and Revanth Reddy, expressed support to Congress to end the "autocratic" rule of CM KCR.

TJS urged the Congress to provide free education and health, among others, after coming to power.

The other issues raised by TJS include, formulating economic policies with emphasis on promoting job creation and livelihood, filling up government jobs every year as per the vacancies that arise, taking steps to promote small and cottage industries, constituting a board for the welfare of those who fought for formation of Telangana.

Kodandaram, an academician, had led the political Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising all political parties, during Telangana statehood agitation. PTI SJR SJR ROH