Cong, TMC allege poll code violation by BJP govt in Assam

Guwahati, Mar 18 (PTI) Assam opposition parties Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have alleged that the state's BJP-led government has violated the election model code of conduct (MCC) by failing to remove official advertisements featuring the prime minister and chief minister.

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah and TMC state chief Ripun Bora have separately written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar expressing their concerns. While the Congress lodged its complaint on Sunday, the TMC sent the letter on Monday.

Borah emphasised that the presence of advertisements with the photographs of the PM, CM and others constitute a "gross violation" of the MCC and urged the CEC to take immediate action.

"This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct. You are hereby requested to take appropriate action immediately," Borah wrote to the CEC.

Similarly, Bora pointed out numerous hoardings across the state featuring government advertisements with the PM and CM and requested the CEC to direct the state government to remove them promptly.

The MCC was enforced nationwide after Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 16.

In Assam, the elections will be held in three phases for its 14 Lok Sabha seats on April 19, 26, and May 7, with counting scheduled for June 4. PTI SSG SSG MNB