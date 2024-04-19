Cong, TMC standing by fundamentalists, criminals for appeasement politics: BJP

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The BJP on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Congress and the TMC over the law and order situation in states under their rule and accused them of standing by "fundamentalists and criminals" for appeasement politics.

Advertisment

The BJP's accusation came after a Congress corporator's daughter in Karnataka was stabbed to death on the campus of the BVB College in Hubballi on Thursday. Police have arrested Fayaz Khondunaikin, an MCA dropout in connection with the case.

Latching on to the incident, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi slammed the Congress, alleging a breakdown of the law and order in Karnataka ruled by the grand old party. She also questioned the silence of the Congress' former president Sonia Gandhi over the murder.

"Neha Hiremath, daughter of a Congress leader, was stabbed to death on the campus. They are not even telling the name of the killer," she charged.

Advertisment

Referring to a recent incident of violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Murshidabad district of West Bengal and the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru last month, the BJP leader accused the Congress and the TMC of giving protection to "criminals and fundamentalists".

"From Bengaluru to Bengal, the message is clear. The 'INDI alliance' is completely standing by violence, fundamentalism and criminals. Protection to fundamentalism and encouragement to criminals (in the states ruled by them) shows where their appeasement politics has brought them," Ilmi alleged.

The killing of the corporator's daughter in Karnataka has snowballed into a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in Karnataka. While the Congress has tried to project it as an incident with a personal angle, the saffron party suspects love jihad and has said that it shows the deterioration of law and order in the state. PTI PK PK NSD NSD