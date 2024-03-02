'Cong to accord 10-year special category status to Andhra Pradesh after coming to power at Centre'

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 1 (PTI) The Congress issued a declaration here on Friday, proclaiming that "as soon as the party comes to power" at the Centre, it will accord a 10-year special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila made the declaration in the presence of senior party leaders from the southern state. Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot was also present on the occasion.

"Immediately after coming to power, (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi's first signature will be on the special category status," Sharmila said, addressing a public meeting at the Taraka Rama ground in the temple town.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to accord the special category status to Andhra Pradesh 10 years ago in Tirupati, he did not live up to that promise, Sharmila said.

Pilot said the Congress, which bifurcated the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, is "committed to protecting the interests" of the southern state.

The former Union minister asserted that the special category status is essential for the state's development and progress, adding that the Congress and Gandhi are committed to fulfilling this demand.

"I pray to you with folded hands that give us your blessings and support. Help the Congress change the BJP government," Pilot said. PTI STH RC