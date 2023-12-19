Cong to celebrate foundation day at every booth in Himachal: Pratibha Singh

Shimla, Dec 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh on Tuesday said the party will be celebrating its 139th foundation day on December 28 at every booth in the state.

Advertisment

She said that a programme would be organised at every booth in which the party's flag will be hoisted and the party's ideology will be propagated as instructed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

A notification regarding this has also been issued by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) general secretary Rajneesh Kimta in which he has directed all the district and block presidents to organise this event and send the report to the party's state office.

The party was founded on December 28, 1885, by Allan Octavian Hume in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates from all over the country. PTI COR BPL AS AS