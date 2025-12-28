Cong to contest 100 seats in 126-member Assam assembly polls next year: Gaurav Gogoi

Tezpur (Assam), Dec 28 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said on Sunday that the party will contest 100 seats in the 126-member state assembly elections next year, leaving the remaining constituencies to its alliance partners.

He also asserted that the Congress will not forge any understanding with AIUDF, terming it a "communal" party.

Addressing a meeting on the 141st foundation day of the party, Gogoi said that in order to defeat the “anti-people BJP”, the Congress will contest the 2026 Assam Assembly elections by forming alliances with like-minded parties.

He said that “under no circumstances, a communal party like the AIUDF will be included in this alliance”.

"The Congress will "contest 100 constituencies, out of the 126 seats in the state, while the remaining assembly segments will be left for alliance partners through mutual discussions," he said.

“Under the leadership of the Congress, the dignity that has been taken away from the people of Assam will be restored. The Congress believes in peace and unity, while the BJP thrives on unrest and division. The Congress has faith in the Constitution, whereas the BJP seeks to destroy democracy and establish a form of authoritarian rule,” Gogoi claimed.

The Congress’ deputy leader of opposition in Lok Sabha alleged that the BJP is systematically snatching away the rights of the people.

Gogoi claimed that the poor benefited during the tenure of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, and assured that if the Congress returns to power, the people would witness “real and meaningful change”.

He asserted that a separate law will be enacted to take strict action against those spreading religious hatred if the Congress comes to power.

“Whether it is a church, ‘namghar’ (Vaishnavite place of worship), temple or mosque, anyone who attempts to desecrate a place of worship will face strict punitive action. In Assam of Sankardeva-Madhavdeva and Ajan Pir, divisive forces will never be tolerated," the Congress MP said.

As part of the Congress' foundation day celebrations, Gogoi hoisted the party flag and paid floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

A procession was also taken out in Tezpur on the occasion, with top state party leaders, including former presidents Bhupen Borah and Ripun Bora, participating in it. PTI SSG SSG BDC